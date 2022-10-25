Search

25 Oct 2022

Tributes paid to much-loved Tipperary businessman after his sad passing

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Michael Heffernan

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

25 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The passing on October 20 of Michael Heffernan of Coolacussane Cross, Dundrum, and Main Street, Tipperary Town, has evoked widespread sorrow.

Michael was a highly successful and long-standing businessman and employer in the area.

Most people in Tipperary Town and district will have known Michael as proprietor of the Carryout business on the corner of Main Street/Kickham Street and prior to that from his shops in Monard and Pallasgreen.

An excellent businessman who was so engaged with his customers, Michael had time for everyone and was extremely supportive of all that was going on in the community.

He was a wonderful neighbour who always looked out for others and he had a nice word or greeting for literally everyone that he met.

He was held in the highest esteem in the business community and this was evident from tributes paid to him from former staff and patrons in his businesses in Pallasgreen and Monard and from his colleagues in the Carryout trade.

Michael was a very astute businessman, who gave great advice to others, but more importantly was considered by everyone to be one of life’s true gentlemen.

He is also fondly remembered for his kindness and hospitality when family and friends visited Ireland.

Michael is greatly mourned by his loving wife Marie, his son Anthony, daughter Michelle and her partner Vinny, grand-daughters Cara and Meabh, brothers Liam and Pat, sisters Nora and Joan, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Michael reposed at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Saturday evening, October 22, 2022 before removal to St Brigid’s Church, Annacarthy.

His funeral Mass took place in St Brigid’s Church, Annacarthy, on Sunday, October 23, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

