Traffic management and possible supply issues in Tipperary Town as Irish Water carry out works
Irish Water is to carry out repairs to a burst water main in Tipperary Town tomorrow, October 26, from midnight to 6am.
They say work will necessitate temporary traffic management and may cause supply disruptions in the following areas:
Works are scheduled to take place from midnight until 6am on October 26.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.