Tipperary trainer Andy Slattery chalks up biggest success over jumps

Killenaule trainer Andy Slattery. Picture: Horse Racing Ireland
While a Group and Listed race winning trainer on the Flat, Killenaule's Andy Slattery notched up his biggest jumping success when Plains Indian won the Listed two-mile five-furlong novice hurdle at Limerick on Sunday.
Owned and bred by Eithne Thompson, the 5/1 chance led before the second last hurdle under Danny Mullins to beat Gordon Elliott’s even money favourite The Friday Man by a length and a half.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.