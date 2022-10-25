Free hazardous waste drop off day in Clonmel for households

A free household hazardous waste day will take place in Clonmel on Saturday October 29
A free drop off day for household hazourdous waste will be held in Clonmel on Saturday October 29.
It will be held at Carrigeen Recycling Centre from 9am to 12.30 pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.