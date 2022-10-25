Tipperary County Council project on show at local authority innovation seminar

Michael McCarthy, Chair of NOAC, Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny, and Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at Kilkenny Castle for the NOAC Good Practice Se
A number of highly innovative initiatives to improve local authority services were showcased at a seminar hosted by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), which was held both in-person and virtually in Kilkenny Castle.
Tipperary County Council’s ‘Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence’ project was one of the innovations discussed at the seminar. Awarded funding by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, this project seeks to transform a 10 hectare strategic site located in Nenagh by delivering a demonstrator regeneration urban quarter community.
The 5th annual Good Practice in Local Government seminar, organised by NOAC, in collaboration with the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA), presented a range of local authority innovations across numerous areas such as digital solutions, sustainability, community engagement and cyber threats.
Malcom Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform opened the event and recognised the “commitment and innovation of local government” while addressing attendees.
The event was held as part of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s Innovation Week 2022 and was attended by Chief Executives and Elected Representatives from the various local authorities within Ireland and allowed for an opportunity to showcase good practice within the local government sector.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.