Search

25 Oct 2022

Tipperary County Council project on show at local authority innovation seminar

Tipperary County Council project on show at local authority innovation seminar

Michael McCarthy, Chair of NOAC, Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny, and Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at Kilkenny Castle for the NOAC Good Practice Se

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A number of highly innovative initiatives to improve local authority services were showcased  at a seminar hosted by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), which was held both in-person and virtually in Kilkenny Castle. 

 

Tipperary County Council’s ‘Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence’ project was one of the innovations discussed at the seminar. Awarded funding by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, this project seeks to transform a 10 hectare strategic site located in Nenagh by delivering a demonstrator regeneration urban quarter community.

 

The 5th annual Good Practice in Local Government seminar, organised by NOAC, in collaboration with the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA), presented a range of local authority innovations across numerous areas such as digital solutions, sustainability, community engagement and cyber threats. 

Volunteers needed for Nire Valley Drop

 

Malcom Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform opened the event and recognised the “commitment and innovation of local government” while addressing attendees.

 

The event was held as part of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s Innovation Week 2022 and was attended by Chief Executives and Elected Representatives from the various local authorities within Ireland and allowed for an opportunity to showcase good practice within the local government sector.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media