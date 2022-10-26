Search

26 Oct 2022

BEFORE AND AFTER: Tipperary woman's remarkable weight loss transformation

26 Oct 2022 7:33 AM

Marguerite Quinlan joined her local Slimming World group in Clonmel to complement medical interventions aimed at controlling hereditary diabetes and thyroid conditions.

Committing to the Slimming World weight loss plan helped her greatly. Marguerite is now more aware of meal planning and healthy eating habits.

This awareness helps Marguerite manage her health issues, gives her more control over the foods she eats and keeps her on course to attain her personal achievement target.

The World Health Organisation describes overweight and obesity as “abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health”.

Therefore, the HSE statistics showing that Ireland has one of the highest levels of obesity in Europe and that 60% of adults are living with overweight health problems gives serious cause for concern.

Marguerite credits her own consultant Siobhán O’Dwyer, in Clonmel, for helping to change her life. With enthusiasm, she encouraged Marguerite on her weight loss journey and with continued support, she helped improve her overall wellbeing.

Having improved her own health and wellbeing Marguerite is so enthused by her recently acquired Slimming World knowledge that her new goal is to help improve the lives of others.

Marguerite will launch her Slimming World group in the Cahir House Hotel on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Becoming a Slimming World consultant gives Marguerite the opportunity to guide and support those people determined to make the changes that will exponentially improve their lives.

She knows the despair of trying various diets and ultimately failing because these efforts were all about deprivation. Slimming World is completely different.

People are amazed that they can still eat their favourite foods and even enjoy a drink.

This is possible because they are carefully planning and choosing healthy options.

That is why Slimming World members can enjoy a happy, joyful life, and still lose weight.

Marguerite is very aware of the importance of group support and her classes will embrace this ethos. Losing weight doesn’t have to be full of dour days of hunger pains and despair.

Marguerite promises that friendly care and advice will be the hallmark of the group and that frivolity, fun and laughter will dominate.

Marguerite is extremely forthright when she declares: “Slimming World is more than a gathering of people trying to lose weight - it is a family giving help and support in times of need”. Ensuring weight loss is maintained is central to the spirit of

Slimming World and Marguerite is confident that this will be achieved by members setting their own targets, sharing recipes and ideas in a relaxed friendly environment.

The physical benefits of weight loss will open new horizons bringing renewed energy and vitality. Allied with this an improvement in mental wellbeing will dramatically increase confidence and self-esteem.

Marguerite urges anyone considering joining her group to come along and to take the first steps in an adventure that can be life transforming.

Finally, Marguerite states unequivocally that “our Slimming World community is open and inclusive and will support you 100%, empowering you to become the best version of yourself possible”.

News

