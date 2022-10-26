Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 26

Mai Ward (née Purcell)

Walthamstow, London and formerly St Ita's Terrace, Thurles, Tipperary

In her 90th year. Peacefully in Whipps Cross Hospital, London, on 19th October 2022. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary Purcell, sisters Phil and Kitty, brothers Eddie and Donal, sister-in-law Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ted, sons Desmond and Vincent, sister Essie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Collette O'SHEA (née Kavanagh)

Mountain View, Naas, Kildare / Clonmel, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, at her home.

Beloved mother of Debbie, Mandie, Eugene, Caroline, Jacqui and Danielle. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Anne, Patricia and Margaret, daughter-in-law Tanya, sons-in-law Ciaran, Cian, Richard, Kevin and Mark, grandchildren Hannah, Josh, Megan, Layna, Adam, Emily, Katie, Isabelle, Ezra, Caoimhe, Seth and Freya, aunts Anna and Nora, uncle Eddie, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Collette Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Thursday with Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish kidney Association via their website https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly

Portroe, Tipperary

Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. October 25thh 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Owen and Sarah Kelly and his brother Michael. Much loved and sadly missed by his devoted wife Maura, nieces and nephews Geraldine, Owen, Annette, Eileen and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, niece-in-law Caroline, nephew-in-law Mick, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, at his home, from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, for Funeral Mass, at 12 noon, followed by burial in church grounds. Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the Kelly family, please click on the link below.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Thomas (Tommy) Hallinan

''Hill Ridge'', Russellstown, Kilmanahan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Hallinan, “Hill Ridge”, Russellstown, Kilmanahan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tommy passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his son Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, family Helen (Dunne), Tom, John, Mary (Todd), Paddy, Gerry, Theresa (Needham) and Jody, brother Noel, sisters Rita, Ann, Nellie, Winnie and Berry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady and St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab FOURMILEWATER. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Helen Mary (Nellie) Cahill (née White)

Rocks Road, Mullinahone, Tipperary, E41 XY17

The death has occurred of Helen Mary (Nellie) Cahill (née White) Rocks Road, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly of The Castle View Bar & Lounge, Carrick Street, Mullinahone, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.



Pre-deceased by her sons Thomas and baby Joseph, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, her daughters Mary O’Mahony, Josephine Britton, Helen Barron, her sons Richard, Micheál, her sons in law Des, Philip, PJ, daughters in law Lisa, Anne Marie, her much adored grandchildren Alex, Josh, Luke, Shea, Tom, David, Anna, Niall, Faye, Nell, Billy, Emma and Lily. Also deeply regretted by her brother Pat, her sister Rosie Phelan and her sisters in law Eileen, Rita, Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.



May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.



Reposing at her residence Rocks Road, Mullinahone (E41 XY17) on Thursday October 27th from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.45pm. (There will be a one way system in place from Mullinahone over the Rocks Road and exit via Poulacapple/Ballylanigan).



Requiem Mass on Friday October 28th at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.



For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/28102022hc

House Private On Wednesday and Friday Morning please.