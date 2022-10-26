Superb run in Munster cross country sees DBB's Aoife O'Donnell first Tipperary athlete home

Well done to the four DBB AC athletes and their parents who headed off to Riverstick in county Cork early on Sunday morning for the Munster even age cross country competitions.



Riverstick can certainly be described as a challenging course but our fab four took it in their stride.

First off, Meave O’Donnell ran in the Girls U10. This race had 142 athletes taking part and Meave (Under 9) ran a super race to finish 80th.



Luke O’Connell ran the Boys U10, and again running up an age took on the 1,000m course with 140 entrants. Unfortunately poor Luke was spiked accidentally at the start of the race but soldiered on to finish the race, finishing 102nd.



Leah O’Connell was in the girls U12 race, with 140 athletes running to finish 18th and was on the Tipperary team who unfortunately were in fourth place, just outside the medals.



Finally, Aoife O’Donnell was the first Tipperary athlete home in the girls U14 race, to finish 12th out of 98 athletes. She was also on the Tipperary team who again were just outside the medals in fourth place. Aoife’s brilliant run in this race also qualified her to run in the national competition in Donegal. It was a super achievement for Aoife, especially considering she is U13 and can run in this age category again next year.



Well done to all our athletes for taking part and many thanks to their supporting parents and coaches. Keep up the training.