26 Oct 2022

Clonmel AC's team and Moya Whelan win bronze at Munster Novice Cross Country

The Clonmel AC's Women's Squad on Sunday last. From left: Sareen Walsh, Jennifer Quinlan, Kealey Tideswell, Moya Whelan, Michelle Doherty, Suzanne Shine and Sarah Whelan

Reporter:

Niall O'Sullivan

26 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Munster Novice and under 23 Cross Country Championships took place in Riverstick last Sunday.

Conditions were real cross country, with the going very heavy and the terrain undulating, a true test of fitness and a challenge for everyone who competed. Both races were very competitive, and every position was hard-fought for and well-earned.


In the women’s race we had seven athletes representing the club and it is great to report that they put in brilliant efforts in such trying conditions. Kealey Tideswell was well placed throughout the two-lap race and ran very well when finishing eighth.

Then we had Moya Whelan also running very well. She was well placed in the high teens throughout the initial stages and then put in a great effort over the closing stages when finishing 14th overall and win the under 23 bronze medal.

Hot on her heels was Suzanne Shine. Suzanne is having a brilliant cross-country season so far, winning the County Novice and Intermediate champion. She went out strongly and as the race progressed was improving all the time and put in a great effort when finishing 15th overall.

Then we had Sarah Whelan, another athlete having a great cross-country season, also running very well especially over the last kilometre when finishing 31st.

This quartet combined very well when winning the inter club bronze medals on 68 points, while Kealey, Moya and Suzanne also helped the county team to win the inter county bronze medals.

We also saw great performances from Sareen Walsh 40th, Michelle Doherty 48th and Jennifer Quinlan 52nd.

