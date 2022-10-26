EVENT: John Kiely to meet parents as part of Abbey School Open Night in Tipperary

On this Wednesday, October 26 at 7pm the Abbey School Open Night will take place.
This is a wonderful opportunity for Fifth and Sixth Class pupils and their parents/guardians to get a hands-on insight into the school.
You will be able to see the facilities, meet the staff and most importantly meet some of the students as you explore the campus.
There will be short presentations by staff, students, deputy principal, Mr Pat Donovan, and principal, Mr John Kiely, at 8pm in the PE Hall.
Staff and students will be more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.
ABOVE: The Abbey School Transition Year students pictured outside Cologne Cathedral during their school tour to Germany. BY MARTIN QUINN
