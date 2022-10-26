COLUMN: Maintain your winter wellness with my top indoor workouts in Tipperary

Whilst the darker evenings and colder weather could make us want to wrap up and cocoon away for the winter, it’s even more important to keep active now more than ever.

Whilst eating a nutritious diet is important for staying healthy, exercise also plays an important role in maintaining our mental health, weight maintenance, keeping our heart healthy and our bones and joints strong.

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann, brings us through her top indoor workouts, classes and gyms in Tipperary, whether you want online, personal training, the gym, group classes or a nice swim, you can take your pick.

Gyms & Classes

Energy Balance Fitness, Croome & Online: Owned by Carmell DeMello, who carries out online/onsite personal training and group classes which are suitable for all ages. For those who would like to brace the outdoors, she also holds group walks and runs in the Croome area. I love the sound of her early morning 25-minute online group classes, which can be done in the comfort of your own home before work (whether commuting or working from home) and are a combination of core, energy balance, pilates and yoga.

For Information & Bookings: info@energybalancefitnees.com

Flexelle Reformer Pilates, Clonmel: This boutique fitness studio is owned by Eleonor Brannigan a trained ballet and modern dance teacher and pilates trainer. I experienced this one first hand. It’s a perfect challenge to the body, with benefits including increased flexibility, core and pelvic floor strength. It also helps to build overall strength, enhancing the mind and body connection whilst improving co-ordination and balance. This is suitable for all levels, women and men of all ages as well as having pre and post-natal classes and have range of packages available to suit everyone

For Information & Bookings: www.flexelle.ie or info@flexelle.ie

- Specififit, Cashel: Owned by James Hickey, this is a small private gym which provides 1:1 training and small group classes (1-4 people) which allows for personalised training to meet your specific body and fitness goals. This one is great for affordable and targeted fitness training, with a range of packages and pricing available.

For information & Bookings: www.instagram.com/specififit

- World Jumping, Clonmel: Owned by Edyta Dullin, a qualified fitness instructor and trained by The World Jumping Federation. I personally love this class, not only is it fun, but jumping holds such huge benefits such as it being a high intensity and low impact exercise. It’s also a brilliant form of cardio, benefits the joints, increases muscle toning, assists in weight loss (burning 500-600 calories per class). It’s great for health/ circulation, improves overall fitness (with improved athletic performance). For the ladies it’s extremely effective for strengthening the pelvic floor muscles (through gravity and pelvic floor contraction). If you need a good mood booster, it’s combination of jumping, music, exercise and the community involved will leave you glowing. Suitable for all men and women of all ages and fitness levels with a range of morning and evening classes available.

For information & Bookings: www.strongbyjumping.com

- Happy Fit With Pauline, Newcastle, Mount Melleray & Clonmel: Owned by Pauline Aylward a fitness and Zumba instructor, pilates and yoga teacher. If you’re looking for some fun workouts, these upbeat classes are just for you. Zumba is a fun dancing workout, leaving your feeling uplifted (Newcastle & Mount Melleray Community Halls). Her pop pilates classes really are so much fun and involve a modern mat pilates class in which you move to the beat of the music. This one is great for improving your core strength, flexibility and posturec and is suitable for all levels (Clonmel).

For Information & Bookings: www.bookinghawk.com/events- overview/happy-fit-with-pauline/791

Extreme CSC (Core Strength & Conditioning), Thurles, Clonmel, Cashel, Tipperary & Cahir: With gym locations throughout Tipperary, they provide 1:1 Sessions as well as having fully equipped gym with strength, cardo and functional equipment and fitness classes.

For Information & Bookings: https://xtremecsc.ie/contact/

The Fitness Factory, Nenagh: A fully equipped gym with a cardio and strength area and a range of fitness classes. It also has prices to suit every budget.

For Information & Bookings: www.fitnessfactory.ie

The Workshop, Newport: Set in the beautiful Newport, this gym caters for women and men of all ages and includes a fully equipped gym and range of classes to suit everyone.

For Information & Bookings: https://theworkshopnewport.ie/



Gyms With Pools

Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, Tipperary Town: With indoor and outdoor sports facilities, including a fully equipped gym, squash court, swimming pool and fitness classes such as spin, conditioning and small group trainings.

For Information & Bookings: www.canonhayesrecreation centre.ie

Clonmel Swimming Pool: With a 25 metre 5 Lane Pool, learner Pool, steam room, sauna, a fully equipped gym and weight room, it has something for everyone and is freely open to the public too.

For Information & Bookings: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/ clonmel-pool

Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick On Suir: With a 20-metre swimming pool, they have a nice mix of cardio/weight machines/free weights as well as aqua aerobic classes and swimming lessons.

For Information & Bookings: http://seankellysportscentre.ie/

Thurles Leisure Centre: With a 25 metre 5 Lane Pool, high spec gym, sauna, steam room and a full range of classes such as toning, aqua aerobics, spin, core and yogalates (a mix of yoga and pilates).

For Information & Bookings: https://thurleslc.ie/

Hotels with Gyms & Pools

The Talbot Hotel Clonmel: With a 20-metre swimming pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. They also have a wide range of classes from BLT (bums, legs & tums) to the High Intensity HIIT class. Pilates and Zumba are also very popular along with Aqua Aerobics. For competitive membership rates please contact Sandra in Talbot Fitness Clonmel directly so she can arrange a complimentary trial of their award-winning facilities and advise the best membership for you.

For Information & Bookings: leisurecentre@talbothotel clonmel.ie

Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles: A fully equipped gym with a pool, sauna and steam room as well as a range of classes such as aqua aerobics, spinning and pilates.

For Information & Bookings: https://www.horseandjockeyhotel. com/hotel-leisure-club-facilities. html

Minella Hotel, Clonmel: Club Minella has an award-winning 20 metre deck level swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, fully equipped gym and as well as aerobics or toning classes. For information and membership enquiries contact Bernie.

For Information & Bookings: https://www.hotelminella.com/

The Anner Hotel, Thurles: The Anner Leisure Centre is an award-winning facility after gaining the highly acclaimed (Gold) Award for 2021 and 2022 and came in the top 3 In the Overall Best Hotel Leisure Centre Category in these Awards. With an 18-metre deck level swimming pool, sauna, steam room, fully equipped gym, personal training and a range of classes including Zumba, aqua Zumba and aqua fit.

For Information & Bookings: https://www.annerhotel.ie/ leisure.html

Ballykisteen Hotel, Limerick Junction: Have a deck level swimming pool, fully equipped gym (Platform Fitness), jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and range of fitness classes including aqua aerobics, circuits and core/mobility training

For Information & Bookings: www.ballykisteenhotel.com/ leisure-spa/

Whether you fancy a gym, swim, intense or gentle exercise class, I hope this helps you find some options for what may suit you best. Here’s to a fit and healthy winter!