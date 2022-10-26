Tipperary Town property owners urged to apply for grants to improve streetscape

Tipperary Town property owners have been urged to apply for grants to improve the streetscape
An information event in relation to the Tipperary Town Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2022 was held in the Tipperary Excel Heritage Centre earlier this week to engage all residents and business owners interested in applying for grants.
"The scheme is aimed at property owners in Main Street and Bank Place and will support a range of visual improvements to properties including painting, repair and enhancement of shopfronts, illumination and lighting and installation of canopies and awnings among others," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
Interested parties will have until November 8 to submit an Expression of Interest to Tipperary County Council, and successful applicants will have until the end of July 2023 to complete the approved work and avail of the grant aid.
The scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Tipperary County Council.
"This is an important opportunity for all property owners (of both residential and commercial buildings) to enhance their premises," said Cllr Ryan.
