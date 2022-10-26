Search

26 Oct 2022

Seamus Quigley's rich vein of form continues with win in Clonmel Golf Club's Professional's Prize

Husband and wife Donagh and Antoinette Dougan, recent winners of the Relations Cup at Clonmel Golf Club, accept the cup and their prizes from Men’s Captain Ned Brophy

26 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

MEN'S NOTES


Professional's Prize


Dylan Burke, our club professional, sponsored Saturday's prize and after a keen day's golf once again Seamus Quigley emerged the winner with 37 points for the 15 holes. This was Seamus’ third win in four weeks as a rich vein of form continues.
Covering the opening 9 holes in an impressive 24 points Seamus returned with 13 more points to win by a single shot from Michael McSweeney. The gross was won by Johnny Quinn after an 8-hole countback with 28points. Michael McGarry claimed third spot with 35 points.


Full Result:
1st Seamus Quigley (15) 37 pts
2nd Michael McSweeney (14) 36 pts
Gross Johnny Quinn 28 pts (B8)
3rd Michael McGarry 35pts
We wish to thank Dylan for his continued support of members and the club in general.


Past Captains/President's Dinner
This annual event will take place on Friday next with a 12- hole golf competition (weather permitting) between 12.30 and 2.30 followed by dinner in the clubhouse at 7pm. Some spaces are still available for the dinner. To book please contact Billy Greene at 086 8562170. Golf can be booked on BRS.


Men’s AGM:
Men's AGM takes place in the clubhouse at 8 pm on Thursday November 3.

LADIES NOTES:
Results:
Ladies Day


A large turnout of ladies played this rescheduled 12 Hole Singles competition on Saturday 22nd October. Thankfully the weather held so that it could be completed.


Thanks to Alan Maher LONDIS Cashel Road for his generous sponsorship of the prizes, which is really appreciated.
The ladies came together on Sunday 23rd to enjoy lunch at the View Restaurant at the clubhouse when presentation of prizes took place to the prize-winners. Congratulations to all.


Results
Category 1: 1st: Gemma Murphy (8) 26pts. 2nd: Helen Doyle (16) 25pts. 3rd: Roisín Quinlivan (7) 24pts. 4th: Sinéad Healy (10) 23pts.


Category 2: 1st: Úna Burke (20) 23pts. 2nd: Marie Molloy (22) 22pts. 3rd: Janice Keating (18) 19pts. 4th: Maura Lyons (22) 18pts.


Category 3: 1st: Finola Foley (29) 21pts. 2nd: Claire Cosgrave (35) 18pts. 3rd: Tréasa Nic Dhiarmada (41)16pts. 4th: Beana Higgins (30) 14pts.



