Search

26 Oct 2022

Events to celebrate Halloween at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History

Family Fun Afternoon and Spooky Walking Tour

Halloween

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel has organised some great events for Halloween

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History at Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel will host a Halloween Family Fun Afternoon from 2-4pm on Saturday afternoon, October 29.
This is a drop-in event for families including storytelling, arts and crafts, traditional games and more.
For bookings, email julia.walsh@tippearycoco.ie or phone 052-6165252.
Admission is free.
The museum will also present A Spooky Walking Tour of Clonmel from 2-4pm on Halloween, Monday, October 31.
This is a chance to hear about star-crossed lovers, executions and punishments in this free walking tour.
Meet at Old St Mary’s Church.
This is an outdoor event of approximately one hour’s duration.
Participants are advised to wear suitable clothing. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For bookings email: julia.walsh@tippearycoco.ie or phone the museum at 052-6165252.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media