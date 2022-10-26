Events to celebrate Halloween at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History

The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel has organised some great events for Halloween
The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History at Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel will host a Halloween Family Fun Afternoon from 2-4pm on Saturday afternoon, October 29.
This is a drop-in event for families including storytelling, arts and crafts, traditional games and more.
For bookings, email julia.walsh@tippearycoco.ie or phone 052-6165252.
Admission is free.
The museum will also present A Spooky Walking Tour of Clonmel from 2-4pm on Halloween, Monday, October 31.
This is a chance to hear about star-crossed lovers, executions and punishments in this free walking tour.
Meet at Old St Mary’s Church.
This is an outdoor event of approximately one hour’s duration.
Participants are advised to wear suitable clothing. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
For bookings email: julia.walsh@tippearycoco.ie or phone the museum at 052-6165252.
