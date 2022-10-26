JOBSBOARD: Nine Tipperary jobs you can apply for right now

1. Dual Site Manager- Clonmel

Easons is looking for a Dual Site Manager for their stores in Clonmel. Full training will be provided.

The full job description is available here.

2. Senior Jigsaw Clinician- Tipperary

Jigsaw is recruiting a Senior Jigsaw Clinician for their Tipperary service.

The salary range is €49,000 - €66,500. The closing date is 5pm, Wednesday, November 16.

The full job description is available here.

3. Weekend Store Colleague-Nenagh

Woodies in Nenagh are recruiting a weekend Store Colleague.

The salary is €10.92 per hour for 16-20 hours per week.

The full job description is available here.

4. Retail Team Member- Junction 8, M8

Krispie Kreme is looking for a retail team member for 25 hours a week.

The full job description is available here.

5. Warehouse Assistant- Cahir

St Killian's Candle Company in Cahir is recruiting a warehouse assistant.

Shifts are eight hours, and the salary is €28,000 per year.

The deadline for applications is November 7.

The full job description is available here.

6. Sales Assistant- Photobar- Poppyfields

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy are recruiting a Sales Assistant for the photobar.

They are offering between 8 and 32 hours a week.

The full job description is available here.

7. Shop Assistant- Bansha

Costcutter in Bansha is looking for a Shop Assistant.

The salary is €10.50 per hour

The full job description is available here.

8. Shop Assistant/Cashier- Cashel

Jimmy's Superstore in Cashel is looking for a Shop Assistant.

The salary is €10.50–€12.50 an hour.

The full job description is available here.

9. Retail Supervisor- Clonmel

Screwfix Direct in Clonmel is looking for a Retail Supervisor.

The salary is €13.36 per hour.

The full job description is available here.