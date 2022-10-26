Search

26 Oct 2022

Editorial: Home Economics at MIC, Thurles will be a major plus

Let’s hope the September 2023 timeline remains on course.

MIC Thurles Campus

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

26 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The announcement this week by Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, that MIC St Patrick’s Campus, Thurles will commence a four year degree course in Home Economics in September 2023 is very welcome.


Not only will the move make it far easier for those who may wish to study to teach Home Economics, it will also make the subject far more accessible than it has been heretofore - St Angela’s College in Sligo is a long way from most parts.


Although established as a College of Education for Home Economics Teachers, St Angela’s has expanded far beyond its original remit and currently its profile of academic programmes of study also includes: Nursing and Health Studies, Healthcare Management, Education, Special Education, Religious Education, Irish, Nutrition, Food and Business Management, Science and Disability Studies - a wonderful college with a marvellous reputation.

The news was announced by Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill (FF)


However, location and getting to and from the college has often been a problem. And, that’s where the Thurles MIC Campus comes into its own. The Cathedral Town is very accessible by road and rail, and with a location in the heart of the country, Thurles will be a very popular choice for those who wish to study Home Economics.

The former seminary, St Patrick’s College has a magnificent reputation as an educational institution and in recent times with the input of Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, that reputation has been greatly enhanced. A wide ranging curriculum is now available and the number of students attending is growing year-on-year.

The college’s teaching programmes also have an exceptionally high rate of graduates in employment within a year of receiving their stripes - a great boast indeed.


The challenge now will be to provide living accommodation for all the students who are expecting to descend upon Thurles in the coming years - a challenge but also an opportunity.


