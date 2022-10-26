Young south Tipperary artists are getting ready for Halloween

This Saturday will be the last day of the current seven-week session for Junior STAG (South Tipperary Art Group) members.

The seniors only will be busy creating and painting their own emojis on the veranda wall in Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School. The primary section will be busy finishing their leaf paintings and designing their Halloween masks.

The next session commences on Saturday, November 12 for a five-week run to Christmas.

The Adult STAG artists will take a break next Tuesday and Wednesday.

STAG's adult work group completed the Halloween witches/pumpkins last week for the roundabout at Tesco, which is now looking spookily scary!

A number of the panels painted by Junior STAG and some adult members over the summer at the former army barracks have now been transported to several schools in the area.

There are some still available. Contact the Organiser of STAG, Maureen Purcell, at 086-8096823 for more information.