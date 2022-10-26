CELEBRATONS: Tipperary county hurling champions of 1993 are honoured at Semple Stadium

Co Final Jubilee Team: Delayed by two years because of Covid, the Nenagh Éire Óg Co Champions of 1995 eventually had their day in Semple Stadium last Sunday when they were honoured by the Tipperary Co Board on Co Final Day.

Events started with a reception in the Dome and continued on with the players and management team taking to the field to be introduced to the crowd between games.

Later that evening proceedings continued in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh where a special function to mark the occasion was organised by the Co Board for the group, their partners and officers of the club.

Our thanks to Tipperary Co Board for facilitating this special occasion - it was great that all involved could get together to remember the great days of 1995.

Lotto: This week's lotto Jackpot was €4,200. Our new lotto boxes are now located in the following businesses in the town - The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, The 44 Bar, Cleary’s Daybreak and Andy’s. You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any Committee member.

Weekly Bingo: The club are planning to run Community Bingo in the Éire Óg complex during the winter.

This will take place on Sunday nights and we are looking for volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved one Sunday night per month contact Matt Lillis, 087-6813605, or Anne Kennedy, 087-1336024.

Under 9: The boys concluded a fantastic season with great fun and excitement over in Nenagh College last Saturday morning, very well deserved after a great year.

This group will now take a break from training for a while until the New Year and recharge the batteries.

Any of the boys born in 2013 will move up to the U11 grade when we return next year, those born in 2014 will remain at the U9 grade.

Overall it has been a really positive year, they are a really great bunch who are a pleasure to coach.

We hope that over the coming years that every one of the boys will remain with us through all various age groups up along, each achieve their individual potential and eventually line out with our adult teams for many years to come.

It is really important that the boys remain active over the winter months, please encourage a little bit of hurling and Gaelic practice over the winter months too, it all helps!

Finally, thanks to you as parents for your encouragement, bringing the boys to training and to matches from Templemore to Limerick and everywhere in between!

It is much appreciated and vital in helping to improve and develop the boys into achieving their potential.

A final word of thanks to Cathal Farrell, Erica Flanagan and their wonderful coaching team whom were tremendous in their organisation, coaching and developing these young stars, sincere thank you to all who helped out in any way during the season.

Under 11: This weekend we will have a final day of matches on Saturday 29, with the visit of Fingalians from Dublin. This will be from 10.30 to 12.30.

It will be hurling matches for the first hour and football for the second hour. They have very big numbers so we would hope to have everyone there to wrap up a very positive and enjoyable year. We will have food and refreshments in the hall after for our visitors.

Under 13: Under 13 boys will be entering the upcoming Michael Hogan tournament on Saturday, October 29, in Cashel; any boy from this group who is interested in playing drop a text into the U13 WhatsApp group.