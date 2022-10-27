Introductory night for sport of squash in Tipperary village this Saturday

Cloneen Squash Club Introductory/Open night Saturday, October 29 from 8 to 9:30pm
‘Cloneen Squash Club’ welcomes all adult players.
Whether wishing to improve fitness or interested in playing a competitive sport or just playing for fun, find out more at www.cloneenhall.com Squash page.
Introductory/Open night Saturday, October 29 from 8 to 9:30pm for anyone new to the game and would like to give it a try.
It’s a great exercise and social outlet, so come on down, no experience needed, we’ll provide a loan of racquets.
Contact Declan (086-8219210) or Philip (087-6043943) for more information on playing and membership.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.