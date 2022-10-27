Ursuline Thurles take pride in a ‘spectacular’ production of The Lion King Jr

The Ursuline School Show was back with a bang following a sell-out, spectacular production of The Lion King Jr.,

Four nights of fully booked performances with a stellar cast comprising of lions, lionesses, hyenas, elephants, cheetahs, monkeys, giraffes and all manner of exotic animals, birds and ‘human’ vegetation.

Set in the pride-lands of Africa, the Lion King is a story of fatherly love, sibling rivalry, power struggles and unlikely friendships told from the perspective of a community of lions.

As well as a bumper chorus, there was a significant number of lead roles. Rhoda Aliyaran played the proud and honourable Mufasa while her corrupt, unscrupulous brother Scar was delivered with just the right degree of menace by Anna O’Brien.

Fay Lannen and Lucy Mangan were grown-up Simba and Nala dueting beautifully on Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Sharing the roles of younger Simba and Nala were the very talented Rachel O’Donnell, Emily Gleeson, Eleanor Doyle and Tianna O’Leary. Stars of the future stage, no doubt.

The comedic element was provided by Cáit Browne as the trusted royal aide Zazu and Scar’s not-so-bright hyena side-kicks Laura Collins, Rosa Ryan and Sheena Wright.

Timon and Pumbaa, the warthog and meerkat who teach Simba about a more laid-back Hakuna Matata approach to life, were acted with charming effect by Lauren Brannigan and Anouska Dunne.

Sarah Gleeson donned the role of the enigmatic seer Rafiki who’s Swahili chant provides the opening strains of the musical feast to come.

Other leads included Emma Moran, Sarah Grace Ginty, Hannah Murphy and Sarah Eiffe.

A special word of thanks to all members of staff who were involved in this huge production in a variety of ways, it could not happen with their co-operation, talent and goodwill.

A big shout out to all those who sponsored the Ursuline School Show and to every single person who contributed to make The Lion King Jr 2022 a stunning success.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.