Search

27 Oct 2022

Ursuline Thurles take pride in a ‘spectacular’ production of The Lion King Jr

Ursuline Thurles take pride in a ‘spectacular’ production of The Lion King Jr

The cast the Ursuline’s The Lion King Jnr

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Ursuline School Show was back with a bang following a sell-out, spectacular production of The Lion King Jr.,

Four nights of fully booked performances with a stellar cast comprising of lions, lionesses, hyenas, elephants, cheetahs, monkeys, giraffes and all manner of exotic animals, birds and ‘human’ vegetation.

Set in the pride-lands of Africa, the Lion King is a story of fatherly love, sibling rivalry, power struggles and unlikely friendships told from the perspective of a community of lions.

As well as a bumper chorus, there was a significant number of lead roles. Rhoda Aliyaran played the proud and honourable Mufasa while her corrupt, unscrupulous brother Scar was delivered with just the right degree of menace by Anna O’Brien.

Fay Lannen and Lucy Mangan were grown-up Simba and Nala dueting beautifully on Can You Feel the Love Tonight.
Sharing the roles of younger Simba and Nala were the very talented Rachel O’Donnell, Emily Gleeson, Eleanor Doyle and Tianna O’Leary. Stars of the future stage, no doubt.

The comedic element was provided by Cáit Browne as the trusted royal aide Zazu and Scar’s not-so-bright hyena side-kicks Laura Collins, Rosa Ryan and Sheena Wright.

Timon and Pumbaa, the warthog and meerkat who teach Simba about a more laid-back Hakuna Matata approach to life, were acted with charming effect by Lauren Brannigan and Anouska Dunne.

Sarah Gleeson donned the role of the enigmatic seer Rafiki who’s Swahili chant provides the opening strains of the musical feast to come.

'You take such great care of all our wedding couples,' Laura Jones wins top award

Congrats!

Other leads included Emma Moran, Sarah Grace Ginty, Hannah Murphy and Sarah Eiffe.

A special word of thanks to all members of staff who were involved in this huge production in a variety of ways, it could not happen with their co-operation, talent and goodwill.

A big shout out to all those who sponsored the Ursuline School Show and to every single person who contributed to make The Lion King Jr 2022 a stunning success.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media