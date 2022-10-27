Big Splash Small Fish - If you want a good laugh in Tipperary this holiday weekend

Big Splash Small Fish comes to Knockavilla Hall this Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.
The cast of Suir Productions are finishing off their final rehearsals as they prepare to bring the first staging of the new play Big Splash Small Fish to Knockavilla Hall this Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.
Doors open at 7pm, with curtains at 8pm.
This two-act comedy is the second play written by Jim Keane, following on from the success of A Living Will.
Tickets, priced at €10 are on sale in Heffernan’s shop Dundrum, or by ringing 086 8107316, as well as on the door on the night.
We would like to wish all the cast and crew the very best of luck, and especially our own Seán Carroll and Mairead Carew.
