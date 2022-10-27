'You take such great care of all our wedding couples,' Laura Jones wins top award

The Talbot Hotel Clonmel has paid tribute to Laura Jones after she scooped a top award at the Annual Irish Hotel Awards recently.
The hotel said: "Our own Laura Jones won Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year for Munster at the Annual Irish Hotel Awards.
"We are so proud of you Laura and delighted to have you as part of our Wedding team.
"You take such great care of all our wedding couples, and you deserve this award."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.