ALERT: Risk of heavy rain overnight could see 'spot flooding' in many areas

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
The weather models are in better agreement that heavy rain will catch a lot of areas on Thursday night but where we will see the heaviest remains a little uncertain, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "A risk of over 20mm but likely over 10mm for many areas.
"Expect some spot flooding on Friday morning."
