Templemore Legion of Mary marks organisation's centenary with special mass

Mary, Mystical Rose Praesidium, Templemore celebrated the centenary of the Legion of Mary during morning mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday October 19.

The theme of the liturgy and the hymns chosen was to honour Our Blessed Lady, the Legion’s Commander-in -Chief.

The president, John Galvin, welcomed all in attendance especially the local active and auxiliary members, visiting legionaries from Thurles and Templetouhy, former legionaries and the children of the Confirmation Classes from St Joseph’s and St Colmcille’s primary schools and their teachers.

Being the centenary year the president gave a brief history of the Legion which was founded in Dublin by Frank Duff in September 1921.

To deal with the social issues of the time, with the support from the new Irish State, Frank Duff set up hostels which included the Morning Star and the Regina Coeli, both of which continue to function to the present day and are helped by many legionary volunteers.

With Dublin hosting the World Eucharistic Congress in 1932 it helped in the promotion and spread of the Legion across the continents, followed by a network of envoys, especially, Edel Quinn from Kanturk and Alfie Lambe from Tullamore, both of whom achieved extraordinary success during their short lives in East Africa and South America respectively.

Their lives along with that of founder Frank Duff have been recognised by the Vatican and the process towards sainthood has commenced in each case.

Many legionaries from Templemore have, during this centenary, travelled abroad on Peregrinatio Pro Christo, (a Traveller for Christ).

The most recent being last month when two of our legionaries, Betty Bourke and Dan Ryan were part of a team of 10 who completed a week long mission in a parish in Manchester.

We wish to thank Canon Conor Hayes for a memorable and spiritually enriched celebration of the liturgy and for his kind words in support for the Legion of Mary. We also thank Fr Jim Costigan who concelebrated the mass.

Proceedings on the day concluded in the McAuley Centre when legionaries, past and present, enjoyed light refreshments and exchanged Legion memories.