Blood donor clinic will be held at The Dome, Semple Stadium

The Dome at Semple Stadium will be the venue for the blood donor clinic
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is currently low in blood supplies and as a result have organised a clinic in Thurles on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday , 1st, 2nd, 3rd & Sunday 6th November.
The Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles 16:45 - 20:00 is the venue and times for the latest clinic.
Appointments may be booked on 1800 222 111. Existing and new donors are more than welcome!
One in four of us will need a blood transfusion in our lifetime. ONe blood donation may save three lives.
So, please, come along and give blood.
