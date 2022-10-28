Tipperary runners expected to feature very prominently in Sunday's Dublin City Marathon

The 2022 National Marathon Championships will take place this Sunday in conjunction with the Irish Life Dublin Marathon (October 30).

The classic distance always springs some surprises and some newcomers to the distance running fraternity. All eyes will be on the likely favourites and their challengers as they take on the 26.2 mile test around the streets of Dublin for the first time since 2019.

Last year’s National Marathon Championships (senior) took place in Belfast and on that occasion it was Mick Clohisey of Raheny who took the men’s title in 2:20:42, while Fionnuala Ross claimed the women’s title in 2:43:43.

Clohisey, who also claimed the win in 2018 will once again be among the leading contenders in the men’s race. Also entered are fellow national senior marathon winners Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers 2019), Clonmel-based Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe Harriers 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016), Sean Hehir (Croghan A.C 2013, 2015), and Gary O’Hanlon (Clonliffe Harriers 2017).

David Mansfield (Clonmel AC) and Tim O’Donoghue (East Cork AC) have been in flying form this season and expect to see both athletes to the fore in the race for the national podium. Mansfield clocked a 2:16:08 in Seville back in February which would have him right in contention on Sunday.

Team honours will also be down for decision and Rathfarnham WSAF will bid to retain their 2021 title having broken the dominance of Clonliffe Harriers who had taken the senior title from 2016 – 2019 (no marathon championships 2020).

The women’s race should be a compelling watch and we are certain to have a new champion with Fionnuala Ross not in this year’s line-up. Letterkenny’s Ann Marie McGlynn looks one of the leading favourites to take the 2022 national title. McGlynn boasts a PB of 2:29:34 from 2021 and anything close to that time will be make the Letterkenny athlete difficult to pass.

Clonmel AC's Courtney McGuire will be hoping to produce her best form at the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday.

Courtney McGuire (Clonmel AC) ran a superb race at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in August and could get into podium contention if building on that performance, while Rachel Birt (Annalee AC) and Ciara Hickey (Brothers Pearse A.C.) also come into the weekend on the back of a strong season on the road.

North Belfast Harriers will bid to retain the team title following their superb performance in Belfast last year.

There will be no shortage of drama in the race for category honours which look as competitive as ever with over 3,200 championship entries set to battle it out.

The race start time is set for 8.45am with race results available on the Dublin Marathon website. National Marathon results will be made available after this year’s Dublin Marathon once they have been verified.