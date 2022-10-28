Search

28 Oct 2022

'The parents were right,' huge issues with speeding and parking at Tipperary school

28 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

A councillor has highlighted the huge issues around parking and speeding at Shronell National School.

Cllr John Crosse raised the issue at the October meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District after a speed survey had been carried out.

“The concerns of parents were held up by the survey results.

“It is a busy road where traffic and parking is no longer adequate.

“There have been incidents of careless driving and speeding by motorists not connected to the school.

“The school had to bring in a parking code but there are not enough parking spaces in the morning and afternoon.” Cllr Crosse said the school’s management and the parents “hope something can be done to alleviate the problem”.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said “you can do all the speed surveys you want but it won’t solve the problem”.

Speaking at the meeting, he added: “We need a safer place for parking at Shronell National School. There is a council property there that can be utilised.

“Two years ago works were agreed for Shronell National School but they never took place.”

