Warning issued about danger of Tipperary roads after heavy flooding

The Fethard to Cloneen road that is flooded following the heavy rain on Friday morning
The Tipperary Fire & Rescue service has issued a warning to motorists to take care on flooded roads this morning following heavy overnight rainfall.
"Our crews in Clonmel have notified us that the R692 Fethard to Cloneen Road is flooded and impassable.
Please take care when driving this morning following last nights heavy rainfall. Localised flooding in areas may not yet be reported or known to drivers." said a statement.
It is understood that there was heavy flooding in the Fethard, Cloneen, Drangan and Mullinahone areas. One family in the Drangan area left their home over concerns about rising waters near their home.
The Kilmanahan road outside Clonmel is also heavily flooded.
