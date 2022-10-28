Search

28 Oct 2022

Tipperary athletes looking to get on the podium at National Marathon Championships

Event will be held in conjunction with Irish Life Dublin Marathon

David Mansfield

Clonmel AC's David Mansfield will be looking to build on his great marathon performance in Seville earlier this year

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary athletes will be vying for top placings in the National Marathon Championships, which will take place this Sunday in conjunction with the Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

The classic distance always springs some surprises and some newcomers to the distance-running fraternity.

All eyes will be on the likely favourites and their challengers as they take on the 26.2 miles test around the streets of Dublin for the first time since 2019.

David Mansfield (Clonmel AC) and Tim O’Donoghue (East Cork AC) have been in flying form this season and both athletes can be expected to be to the fore in the race for the podium. Mansfield clocked a 2:16:08 in Seville back in February, which would have him right in contention on Sunday.

Former Clonmel athlete Sergiu Ciobanu, who now competes in the colours of Clonliffe Harriers and was the national champion in 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2016, will also expect to be in the shake-up.

In the women's race, Courtney McGuire (Clonmel AC) ran a superb race at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in August and could get into podium contention if she builds on that performance.

The race start time is set for 8.45am, with race results available on the Dublin Marathon website.

National Marathon results will be made available after this year’s Dublin Marathon once they have been verified.

 

