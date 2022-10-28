Keeping Tipperary safe - Huge crowds came along for Fire Station Open Day in Cahir

Using the fire hose is always a firm favourite with children at Cahir Fire Station Open Day and it was again on Saturday last. Pic: Maria Taylor
Open Day at Cahir Fire Station
Cahir Fire Station held it’s very popular Open Day last Saturday October 22 from 2 to 5pm.
The weather held and as usual there was a huge crowd with lots of families passing through the station doors on the day.
All of the children were treated to free gifts and sweets much to their delight and the safety demonstrations proved that the
children never tire of seeing the fire fighters do their very important work!
The Cahir Fire crew are always fantastic with the children and there is always lots of advice on safety around the home.
A great afternoon was had by all!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.