28 Oct 2022

Bright Falls to launch new album at the Source theatre

28 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Bright Falls is the project of Thurles singer-songwriter Eddie McCormack, who blends Americana with alternative rock, while taking a narrative approach to songwriting in the vein of artists such as The War on Drugs, The Killers, Bruce Springsteen.


Shortly after the release of the debut EP ‘Logging’, Bright Falls, with a full band, were asked to open Feile ‘19 in Semple Stadium alongside Sinead O’Connor & The Stunning. Since then, Bright Falls has supported artists The Frank & Walters, Ryan Sheridan & David Keenan.


The album is about learning how to let go and more importantly learning how to move on and live as an individual. This will be a standing gig.


Friday 29th October 8pm | Tickets €15

