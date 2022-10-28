Tipperary walking club continues its Sunday walks with trip to Glenbarrow Loop
Nenagh Walking Club is continuing its Sunday and Thursday morning walks with a wide variety of hikes on offer.
This Sunday, October 30, Caitriona will lead a hike on Glenbarrow Loop over bog , wetlands and boardwalk.
This will be a three-hour hike and more details can be had by contacting Caitriona at 086-8185131.
Current membership will expire on October 31. Membership will need to be renewed by November 30 in order that walkers will continue to be insured under mountaineering Ireland; €50 membership can be paid online on nenaghwalk.ie or by contacting Margaret our treasurer on 083-4717023.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.