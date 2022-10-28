Search

28 Oct 2022

Concern over entrance at this Tipperary estate road following 'close calls'

Calls for signage

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Calls have been made for Tipperary County Council to place “No Speeding” and “Children at Play” signs at the entrances to John O’Leary Place, Tipperary Town (particularly the entrances at Kielys Bakery and O’Connell Road alleyway).

Cllr Tony Black raised the issue at this month’s meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

He said: “Since the Davitt Street roadworks people have become accustomed to using the estate as a short cut and recently there have been several close calls involving motorists speeding and pedestrians. This area is a popular shortcut for O’Connell Road residents accessing the town centre and is also a noted play area for children from the West End.

“An increase in speeding has been noted by residents and I would urge that these signs be erected in the interest of safety.”
In response, the council said: “Speeding and the enforcement of the speed limits is a matter for An Garda Síochána. A speed survey will be carried out at this location.

“The erection of “Slow Zone” signage will be considered at John O’Leary Place also.”

