Search

29 Oct 2022

Abuse of disabled parking spaces said to be on the increase in Tipperary

Appeal made to motorists

Disabled parking

Traffic wardens have been made aware of the concerns expressed

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

29 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The number of able-bodied motorists parking in clearly marked disabled parking spaces in Clonmel is on the increase, it has been stated.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose also told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that there was also an increase in the number of motorists double parking beside disabled car parking spaces.
This prevented the disabled person from accessing their car and leaving the disability space.
She had no doubt that additional checks on the disabled parking spaces would greatly reduce these problems, and the traffic wardens should be made aware of this.
Motorists often parked in disabled spaces when they were running into the bank or a shop, and they did it without being even conscious of what they were doing, said Cllr Ambrose.

Cllr Richie Molloy said the usual answer people gave for parking in disabled spaces was that they would be back in five minutes, but that was a huge issue for people with disability badges who wanted to park there.
He appealed for able-bodied people to realise that parking in this way, even for five minutes, is unacceptable.
Cllr Molloy said the traffic wardens did an excellent job but they couldn’t be everywhere.
The sentiments expressed by Cllrs Ambrose and Molloy were supported by District Mayor Pat English.
In her report to the meeting, District Administrator Carol Creighton said that Tipperary County Council employed two full-time traffic wardens.
They had been informed of Cllr Ambrose’s request and had confirmed that they would monitor the disabled spaces closely over the coming months to ensure that any illegal parking was minimised.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media