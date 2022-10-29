Support available to help Tipperary women become politically active

Training and support is available for Tipperary women thinking of running for election
Women interested in taking up politics prior to the next Local Elections are being invited to take up training support.
At the moment there are only nine women elected to Tipperary County Council out of 40 councillors.
In a bid to bring about a better balance Women for Election has launched a new training calendar to help attract and support more women to enter and succeed into local politics in advance of the next Local Elections in 2024.
The autumn and winter training and events calendar, has a comprehensive offering both online and in person, which are taking place in various counties across Ireland.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
“While May 2024 may seem far away for many of us, for anyone considering running for local elections, now is the time to get involved. Our trainings are aimed for every woman, whether they want to find out more about politics, support a woman to run, explore what it means to run, or re-run for election, we have something for everybody,” said Caitríona Gleeson, CEO of Women for Election,
“We know that women are so involved across community groups and leadership roles in Tipperary, yet the number of women involved at decision making tables doesn’t reflect that. Nationally, women make up only 26% of councillors and in Tipperary it stands at an even lower 22%,” said the CEO.
BARRIERS
The training will address some of the barriers to women accessing politics will be delivered by highly experienced trainers
Most trainings are offered for free and for any training with a cost attached, there are bursaries and concessionary rates available as Women for Election don’t want cost to be a barrier to accessing these trainings.
The calendar is available at womenforelection.ie/
training-programmes
