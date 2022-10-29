Spectacular new bar set to open in Tipperary this week

Caroline O'Brien is a very familiar and friendly face to everyone around Cahir from her time spent in the Bar Industry. She has now recently taken over the management of Cahir's newest Public House: No 22 The Abbey, formerly known as The Abbey Tavern.

Frank Fitzgerald purchased The Abbey Tavern from Bridie and John Kendrick in recent times and it has since gone under extensive renovations and is set to open this coming Tuesday, the 1st of November at 10.30am.

There has been a Merchants located on the premises since the early 1900s and in the 1940s the licence was changed to allow a Public House to trade and this remains in place to this day.

Caroline, who is originally from Bansha, began working in the Bar Industry when she was just Thirteen years of age, helping her sister who was running the Cusack Stand Bar in Dublin at the time. Caroline completed a Bar and Management course in 1996 and spent time working in Summerfield House in Cork before relocating to back to Cahir.

She is fondly remembered from her time in the Punters Rest in the town, she held the lease for seven years and she then managed that business for a further eight years.

People came from far and wide to meet Caroline, who has such a friendly manner and a kind word for everyone that she meet. She is a hugely popular figure around Cahir.

The O'Brien family themselves are synonymous with business around the Cahir area. Caroline's brother Norman O'Brien is a butcher in the Town, her sister Rosie previously worked in the Bar Industry and her late brother Hughie was the local Painter. Her brother Hughie, who only passed away recently, was a huge influence on Caroline and the design of the new Bar. She confided in him and looked for his guidance every step of the way during the development process.

Caroline has one son, Dean and one daughter, Simone, they have also been a great help to her as she embarks on her new business venture.

No. 22 The Abbey is now one of Tipperary Premier Public Houses and Nightlife facilities. It has to be seen to be believed, this new bar is absolutely spectacular. It encompasses four different areas, there is the Bar, the Snug, the VIP area and also the Beer Garden, which has a breath taking view of the town of Cahir. You can book a place in advance In the VIP area and this entitles you to your own bartender for the night.

The new bar caters for all types of Sports and has many screens showcasing all the different Sporting action, including Horse Racing, GAA, Soccer, Rugby and many more.

The Bar will be a stockists of all types of Beers, Stouts, Teas and Coffees and various types of wines. Nicola's Nibbles, who is a very popular local Baker will supply many treats and foods to the bar on a daily basis. People will also be delighted to learn that they have Prosecco on draught, as well as large bottles of Champagne for all your different events.

The new bar will cater for all types of family occasions including Christenings, Birthday Parties, Funerals, Weddings and many more events.

There is a new surround sound system in place and this system is a zoned system, so many different types of music can play concurrently in the different areas. There will be DJs and Live Music going forward, it will be a bar where there is something for everyone.

Caroline will be ably assisted by her Supervisor Paul Darcy, who is a local man and also by Frank's daughter Grainne. There will be many more local in people employed in the bar and currently there will be at least Ten to Twelve local people employed starting from next Tuesday onwards.

Looking to the future Caroline hopes that people from all around Tipperary was support this amazing new venue. Overtime she hopes to develop the food menu in the bar too.

I myself have been involved in the Bar Industry for many years while growing up and I can honestly say that this is one of the most spectacular venues available in County Tipperary at the present time, it is definitely worth paying a visit.

Please support Caroline in her new venture, in what is surely going to be a huge benefit to the town of Cahir and to the wider region going forward.

You can find the new Bar on Facebook, Instagram or can contact Caroline on 086-4079207.

The very best wishes to Caroline and we wish her many happy and successful years in business ahead.