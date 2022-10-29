Search

29 Oct 2022

'A fantastic asset to the club' - Cahir Park AFC say goodbye to David after years of service

'A fantastic asset to the club' - Cahir Park AFC say goodbye to David after years of service

Cahir Park AFC Treasurer Henry Reidy with outgoing Facility Manager David Byrne andClub Secretary Colm Lonergan

Best wishes to David

Last Friday week we bid farewell to Club Facility Manager David Byrne with a beautiful cake organised by the lovely ladies of Cahir Park Preschool and a small gathering.

Cahir Park AFC committee presented David with a token of appreciation for his time at Cahir Park and so did fellow Park workers.

David was with us for nine years and was a fantastic asset to the club as well as a friend to all who work or play at 'The Park' and he will certainly be missed!

Everyone at Cahir Park AFC wishes David the very best of luck in his new job and we hope he comes back to visit
us sometimes.

Thanks for everything over the years David!

