Tipperary County Council to focus on the ‘attractiveness’ of Tipperary’s towns

Tipperary County Council officials say they are focusing on the attractiveness of towns at last week’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District .

This was in response to Councillor Seamus Hanafin’s comments on how well the new murals looked in the town.

The councillor said he had not been completely convinced about the installations, but now they were on the walls, they were impressive.

However, he did say the flooding ‘takes away’ from the good work being done in the Thurles.

He also suggested that a string of fairy lights might brighten up the trees in the town.

Thurles Municipal District commissioned three murals in the town this summer from Street Art Ink. Two are on Old Baker Street, and the third is on Liberty Square.

The representative from Tipperary County Council welcomed the comments but disagreed that the flooding issues diminished the work.

“Focus needs to be on the attractiveness of towns over the next couple of years; flooding should not discourage that,” said the representative.