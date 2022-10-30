Digital hub to be established in Clonmel by Cork company

The hub will be established at Dr Croke Place by a company called Republic of Work
Plans for Clonmel’s first digital hub have been announced.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that a company called Republic of Work would be rolling out the digital hub in Clonmel.
The company already had such a facility in Cork, and this hub would be of great benefit to people who were working from home, as well as those who wanted to return to Clonmel and work remotely.
Cllr Ambrose thanked all the staff who had been involved in helping to establish the hub.
District Mayor Pat English also welcomed the news about the digital hub, which will be located in Dr Croke Place.
He thanked everyone involved in its establishment, especially Anthony Fitzgerald, Tipperary County Council’s head of enterprise and economic development.
The opening date for the hub has yet to be confirmed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.