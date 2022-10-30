Tipperary woman, Courtney McGuire, is first Irish woman home in Dublin City Marathon

The county's congratulations go to Clonmel Athletic Club's Courtney McGuire who today was crowned Women's National Marathon champion when she was first Irish woman home in the Dublin City Marathon which started at 8.45 am.

Courtney, who went into the women's race as a real contender following a superb race at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in August, didn't disappoint her followers. She produced the goods when in mattered most to complete the 26 mile course in a superb time of 2 hours 32 minutes and 52 seconds, with 55 seconds to spare over her nearest challenger.

The silver medal went to Ann-Maire McGlynn (Letterkenny AC) in 2:33:47 and bronze to Gladys Ganiel (@nbharriers0 in 2:42:17.

Moroccan Taoufik Allam won the overall race in a time of 2:11:30.

He was first home ahead of Ashenafi Boja of Ethiopia, who clocked in 2:13:59 and his countryman Birhanu Teshome in third with a time of 2:14:26.

Nigist Muluneh, also from Ethiopia, took the women's title in 2:28:32 with her countrywoman Hawi Alemu Negeri (2:29:36) just over a minute behind in second.

Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC was first Irishman home.