LATEST: Tipperary Fire Services attend house fire and discover 'potential source of fire'

CREDIT: Tipperary Fire and Rescue
Cashel crews attend a house fire on October 29 and used the opportunity to deliver an important fire safety message.
Station Officer Arthur Fitzell shares an important safety message on discovering the potential source of the fire.
See below:
Cashel crews attend a house fire last night. Station Officer Arthur Fitzell shares an important safety message on discovering the potential source of the fire @TipperaryCoCo pic.twitter.com/xL9QvNG9c6— Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) October 30, 2022
