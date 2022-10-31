Two apiece for Costello and O'Regan as Town prove too strong for Celtic in Clonmel derby

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Town 5 Clonmel Celtic 0

With both teams making strong starts to the season, this was a highly anticipated local derby between two former Premier League champions from Clonmel played at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex on Sunday afternoon.



In the end though, it was the hosts that cruised to victory to maintain their lead and their challenge for this year’s Premier League title.



Town started on the front foot and pinned their opponents back, creating a number of half chances before they eventually opened the scoring the 10th minute thanks to a fine strike from Lee Costello, who powered a free kick to the net from all of 25 yards out.



They kept their foot on the gas and doubled the lead mid way through the half, when Rhys O’Regan finished off some good build-up play and send the home side to the break two goals to the good.



The first goal of the second period was going to be vital. It fell again to the hosts, when ten minutes in, Costello repeated his free kick feat from earlier, to hammer his second and his side’s third beyond the reach of Fabian Kerton in the Celtic goal.



Three soon became four when O’Regan got his second courtesy of a deflection and when Kyle Delaney wrapped up the scoring ten minutes from time, with arguably the goal of the game it was the Town supporters who went home much the happier from the game.