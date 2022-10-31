Powerful moment in Semple Stadium as County Champions hold Dillon Quirke's helmet aloft

A powerful moment in Semple Stadium
There was a powerful moment in Semple Stadium as County Champions, Kilruane McDonaghs, held Dillon Quirke's helmet aloft in memory of him.
It was an iconic moment as Dillon's red helmet was risen high in the spot where he died in Semple Stadium.
Kilruane MacDonaghs claimed the Dan Breen Cup for the first time since 1985 as they produced a second half of champion grit to put away Kiladangan in an enthralling senior hurling final replay in FBD Semple Stadium.
The club also dedicated their win to Dillon.
Kilruane MacDonaghs— Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) October 30, 2022
Tipperary Senior Hurling Champions 2022.
We dedicate this victory to the memory of the late Dillon Quirke, Clonoulty Rossmore.
Inár gcuimhne go deo. pic.twitter.com/Fcf1eBze5S
