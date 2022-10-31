Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 31

Peter Mulroy

Parnell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Peter Mulroy, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peter passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers John and Michael, great-grandson Hayden and recently by his daughter Maria. He will be sadly missed by his children Colleen, Dean, Sheenagh and Tara, their partners, grandchildren Tyler, Sheenagh, Conner, Evan, Criostal, Solus, Cian, Cethan, Peter, Shane, Connor and Brendan, great-grandchildren Ivy, Tegan, Grant, Willa and Everett, sisters Teresa and Mary, brothers Patrick and Maurice, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, with removal afterwards to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass for Peter and his beloved daughter Maria (Rhode Island, U.S.A.) who passed away on 25th October last will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Deirdre Darcy-Hogan (née Larkin)

Munlusk, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary / Portumna, Galway

Deirdre Darcy Hogan (serving member of An Garda Síochána) passed peacefully from this life on Sunday 30th October 2022, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of The Galway Clinic.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Larkin, Deirdre is deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband Noel, sons Thomas and Jack, daughter Sarah, brothers Joe, Noel and Francis, sister Merlyn, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Deirdre will be reposing at her home in Munlusk, Aglish, Co Tipperary (E53 HX03) from 12noon to 7pm on Tuesday 1st November 2022.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Deirdre's soul, on Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at 12 noon in The Church of St Michael the Archangel, Aglish (E53PY91).

The Mass will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend

The funeral cortège will continue afterward Mass to Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Borrisokane where Deirdre will be laid to rest

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice