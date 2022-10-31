Kilruane MacDonaghs' Munster championship clash with Ballygunner set to be shown live

Kilruane MacDonaghs will have a short turnaround after the next few days celebrations after claiming Dan Breen, as their clash with Waterford champions Ballygunner in the quarter-final of the Munster championship is set to be shown live.
The clash is fixed for next Sunday at 1.30 in Walsh Park, Waterford, as the newly crowned Tipperary champions travel to take on the reigning Munster and All Ireland champions, with the game being shown live on TG4 on the day.
