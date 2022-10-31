Gardaí arrest this driver in Thurles, whose actions could have had serious consequences

Gardaí arrest this Tipperary driver, whose actions could have had serious consequences
Gardaí from the Tipperary Roads Unit arrested a driver on suspicion of Drink Driving.
According to a post on social media last night, gardaí were carrying out a checkpoint in Thurles.
They spotted a driver reversing back up the road.
When they stopped the driver and carried out a test, the result was a failure.
Gardaí say they will continue to enforce the drink driving laws to reduce fatal road collisions and those resulting in serious injury.
