INTERVIEW: Pure delight for Jerome Cahill after captaining Kilruane to county title

Kilruane MacDonaghs county title winning captain Jerome Cahill couldn't hide the glee as he spoke to Tipperary GAA in the direct aftermath of his side's famous victory over Kiladangan
See the full interview below.
| @StephenGleeson_ caught up with @MacDonaghsGAA's Jerome Cahill after today's dramatic win! @StreamsportI | @fbd_ie https://t.co/CqEGuzguYT— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) October 30, 2022
