War of Independence and Civil War exhibition to be held in Kilcash on November 6
The Tipperary Republican Commemoration Comittee will be hosting a War of Independence and Civil War Historic Exhibition in Kilcash on November 6 from 10.30am to 2.30pm.
The Third Tipperary Brigade. 5th Battalion (Clonmel) covered Kilcash and its surrounding areas.
The 5th Battalions G Company was based in Kilcash and carried out engagements against the local Royal Irish Constabulary and British Army units during the War of Independence.
Please join us to learn more about the local Brigade history along with the national picture of Ireland 100 years ago.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.