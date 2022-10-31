Property crime is on the rise in Tipperary this year, and here is what you need to know

According to a presentation by Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, property crime in Tipperary is up 33% in the year to date.

At a recent sitting of the Joint Policing Committee, Chief Supt Smart said Thurles had increased 53% (189 incidents to 289).

Nenagh had increased 21% from 182 incidents to 220.Property crime includes burglary and theft offences.

Non-aggravated burglary was down 7% in Nenagh but up 112% in Thurles.

Across the division, non-aggravated burglary was up 23% in the year to date. Residential incidents were up 19%, and non-residential up 37%

Chief Supt Smart said the figures were concerning but were lower than in 2019.

He added that there is an increase in thefts from cars between 4pm and 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays and asked the public to ensure their cars are secured. He also asked that the public report any suspicious activity.

He said that if that activity involves a car, to take the number on the plate, and film the incident but do not engage with the driver.