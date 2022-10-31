BREAKING: Planning granted for massive wind-farm project in rural Tipperary

File photo
Plans to build a major wind farm consisting of seven turbines, stationed in townlands between Thurles and Clonmel, have been granted approval by Tipperary County Council.
ABO Wind Ireland Limited has been given the green light for a 10-year planning permission to construct seven wind turbines with a maximum overall tip height of 150m, comprised of towers of between 75-95m high, to which three blades of between 55-70m in length will be attached.
The addresses of the proposed projects are in the townlands of Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan, Tullowcussaun, Ballyvadlea, Ballyhomuck, Kilburry West, Milestown, Bannixtown, Quartercross, Clare More, Killusty North, Killusty South, Kiltinan, Loughcapple, Grange Beg, Miltown Britton, Mullenranky, Kilmore, Ballinvoher, Redmondstown and Ballyvaughan.
The council attached 23 conditions to their decision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.